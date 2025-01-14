Tulip Siddiq resigned from her post as the United Kingdom's Treasury minister on Tuesday (Jan 14) amid the constant questions about her financial links to the ousted Bangladesh government led by her aunt Sheikh Hasina. Siddiq was also serving as the City and anti-corruption minister and was not found to have broken any rules by Laurie Magnus, the adviser on ministerial standards.

Advertisment

Also read | Gaza truce: Know what's in the draft as Israel-Hamas talks enter final stage

But Magnus suggested to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Siddiq could have been more prone to the reputational risks due to her family ties to Bangladesh.

Siddqiq resigned by stating that she had fully declared all her financial interests and relationships, but it was clear that the situation had become a distraction for the government, The Guardian reported.

Advertisment

Also read | Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for def secy, called ‘incompetent’ during Senate hearing

“Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the ministerial code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly about the properties I have owned or lived in," she said in her letter.

She further added, "My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister, I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the government.”

Advertisment

Also read | 'Fake findings at 1 am,' Trump slams Jack Smith's report on Jan 6 case

As per the reports, Siddiq had referred herself to Starmer's adviser on ministerial standards after the reports that she had lived in multiple properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina stepped down as Bangladesh's prime minister after a massive student protest. She fled to India and has currently taken asylum in India.

Siddiq was under constant pressure due to her occupancy of several properties, including a two-bedroom flat near King’s Cross in central London, owned by Hasina.

Also read | 'Brad Pitt' dupes French woman of over $800,000 using AI photos

Emma Reynolds to replace Siddiq

As per reports, Emma Reynolds, 47, an MP for Wycombe, has been appointed economic secretary to the Treasury following Tulip Siddiq's resignation.

Reynolds, who was elected in the 2024 general election, served as pensions minister prior to her new appointment.

(With inputs from agencies)