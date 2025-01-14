The talks between Israel and Hamas on the ceasefire agreement and hostages deal are in the final stages, as the Palestinian militant group has reportedly accepted a draft agreement on Tuesday for the deal.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said that progress was made, however, the details were still being finalised.

The war began after the Hamas group attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

Following the attack, Israel retaliated with attacks on the Gaza Strip, and killed more than 64,000 people, according to a study published in The Lancet.

The officials from the US, as well as Arab countries, have also been playing a key role in the ongoing negotiations.

What is there in the agreement?

The Gaza ceasefire agreement is a three-phase plan, based on a framework laid by US President Joe Biden in June 2024.

The first phase would last for six weeks and include a "full and complete ceasefire," the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of 33 Israeli hostages on October 7 by the Hamas group, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Moreover, by the end of the first phase, all civilian captives, including living or dead, would have been released, according to the Associated Press.

The second phase plan would be negotiated during phase one. According to an Associated Press report, "Those details remain difficult to resolve — and the deal does not include written guarantees that the ceasefire will continue until a deal is reached. That leaves the potential for Israel to resume its military campaign after the first phase ends.”

16 days after the agreement takes effect, negotiations will begin for the second phase.

In the second phase, Hamas would release the remaining living hostages, mainly males and soldiers, in exchange for more prisoners and the "complete withdrawal" of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Lastly, in the third phase, any final remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families.

Moreover, Israel will not fully withdraw its troops from Gaza until all hostages have been returned to their families. The Israeli troops will stay in the border perimeter to defend Israeli border towns and villages.

Further, as per the agreement, the unarmed residents of North Gaza would be allowed to return home. The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza will also begin its operations for facilitating the passage of humanitarian cases.

