Warring sides Israel and Hamas were presented with a final draft of a truce deal, following a "breakthrough" on Monday (Jan 13).

Now two Israeli officials have said that the Palestinian group is expected to free 33 hostages in the first phase of the proposed ceasefire agreement, according to a CNN report.

During the talks in Doha, Qatar presented the draft to both Israel and Hamas.

The chiefs of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies and the Qatari prime minister were also present in the meeting.

A senior Israeli official on Monday said that Tel Aviv is hopeful that most of the 33 hostages are alive.

He further said that, during the initial 42-day ceasefire, it is expected that Hamas will release the mortal remains of the ones dead in captivity.

The official then said that Israel will immediately implement the truce deal once it is signed, as per CNN reports.

Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel 'on the brink' of being finalised

Meanwhile, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Monday said that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas was nearing completion.

Speaking at the State Department, Biden said, “In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition.”

House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan too echoed Biden's sentiment earlier in the day, suggesting a truce could be sealed within days. “I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen,” Sullivan told reporters.

A Palestinian official close to Hamas also acknowledged that the current negotiations are the most “serious and deep” to date.

“The current round of negotiations is the most serious and deep and has made significant progress,” the official told AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)