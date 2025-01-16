Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he will not be contesting the upcoming federal elections scheduled for October this year and also hinted at quitting politics.

Last week, Trudeau announced to step down as the Prime Minister of Canada after his Liberal Party chooses a leader.

Trudeau, while addressing a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, said, "In terms of my own decisions, I will not be running in the upcoming election.”

'Haven't had much time to think'

He further said that he hadn't had much time to think about what he would do after leaving politics.

“As to what I might be doing later, I honestly haven’t had much time to think about that at all, I am entirely focused on doing the job that Canadians elected me to do in an extraordinarily pivotal time right now,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also met Canada's premiers, the ambassador to the US, and some of the federal cabinet ministers to discuss how Canada would respond to Trump's tariff threats.

“There’s always a lot of politics going on around this country, but to know when to step up in the Canadian national interest, and to know that that’s what Canadians want to see, is really to the credit of everyone around this table,” Trudeau said.

After serving the country for more than nine years, Trudeau, facing heat from the opposition and within the party, announced last week that he would step down. The development came as the pressure in his party grew to resign, especially after the resignation of his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, which was seen as a big jolt to Trudeau.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," he said.

Trudeau's replacement process has not officially begun, however, some of the well-known Liberal faces and would-be contenders have started formally announcing whether they plan to run or not.

The interested candidates have to notify the party and make an initial payment by January 23, further, the party's new leader will be announced on March 9.

(With inputs from agencies)