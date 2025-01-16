The US is just days away from the official beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. The president-elect earlier said he would be a “dictator” in the White House but only for the first 24 hours. As the Trump administration’s January 20 inauguration approaches, here are the top agendas that Trump will be focusing on in the first few hours of his presidency.

1) Travel bans and shutting US-Mexico border

Soon after he is sworn in as president, Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders aimed at reinstating his controversial travel bans and shut down the southern border with Mexico. “I want to close the border,” Trump had declared in December 2023. “On Day One of the Trump presidency, I will restore the travel ban.”

2) Mass deportations

Trump has promised to set in motion the "largest mass deportation operation" in US history on the very first day of his administration. Trump team says the GOP leader will first target criminals, recent border crossers, and individuals who have been ordered to be deported by the courts.

3) Pardoning Jan 6 protesters

Last December, Trump declared he would be looking at Jan 6 convicts “the first nine minutes” of his administration. The GOP leader has vowed to act quickly, issuing pardons for many of the more than 1,500 individuals convicted of crimes regarding their involvement in Jan 6, 2021 riots.

4) Shoot down Biden’s 'electric vehicle mandate'

Trump has also vowed to eliminate the "electric vehicle mandate" introduced by the Joe Biden administration. “I will end the electric vehicle mandate on Day One,” Trump declared in July last year at the Republican National Convention. The mandate forces automakers to sell more electric and hybrid vehicles.

5) Eliminate federal regulations

Trump also plans to end numerous federal regulations that he believes fuel inflation in the country and drive up the cost of living. “On Day One, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods,” Trump said in October 2024.