Melania Trump has claimed that when she and her husband first moved into the White House, the Obamas withheld information, making the transition more difficult.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on January 20, Melania, 54, is set to return to the White House. However, she believes that this transition will be easier than the first one, mainly because she no longer needs to rely on her predecessors for details about the process.

"The first time was challenging; we didn’t have much information," Melania said during an interview with FOX News. "The information was upheld from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything... it's a very different transition this time, second time around," she added.

When asked directly about her relationship with the outgoing President and First Lady, Melania sidestepped the question. FOX News host had asked, "How have the Bidens been? Have they been accommodating and are they still living there?" to which she replied, "They’re still living there and they will be out on January 20. So what happens on January 20, the transition team has only five hours to move the Bidens out and to move us in. So everything needs to be planned to the minute."

Michelle Obama to skip Trump's inauguration

On Monday, Trump will be sworn in for a second term. However, Michelle Obama will not be attending the inauguration. She also skipped the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. A statement released by the office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed that Michelle would not be present at the ceremony, with the statement saying, "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

Traditionally, all former presidents and first ladies attend the inauguration, even if it’s for a president of the opposing party, unless health issues prevent them from doing so. However, this was upended in 2021 when Donald Trump did not attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden, and Melania Trump also skipped the event.

