US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated New Year's Eve at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and the couple was seen dancing in viral videos on the Village People's "YMCA". Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr., posted a video on his Instagram account on January 1 in which the couple was seen twinning in black and grooving to the music.

Trump Jr. posted the video under the caption, "It's fun to stay at YMCA!!! Happy New Year all!"

A social media user captured a different angle of the couple dancing together as they shared the video on the social media platform X and wrote, "The ever gorgeous Melania dancing alongside her wonderful husband President Trump. Melania is the classiest First Lady ever."

In another clip, as the clock hit 12, Trump and Melania were seen exchanging kisses alongside other couples present at the venue. An X user shared the clip and wrote, "Donald and Melania Trump share a kiss at midnight."

A video posted on the X showed Trump and Melania entering the venue with Trump wearing a black tuxedo and Melania in a gorgeous long black dress. The couple was seen moving together where the media was present, clicking the photos, and ready to have some words with them.

'It's Melania's time to shine'

As a few videos of the couple dancing went viral, netizens almost forgot Trump as their eyes could not leave the gorgeous Melania. The internet seemed flooded with praises for Melania. One X user reshared a video and wrote, "I'm sorry. President Trump is in this video? All I see is Melania." While another wrote, "It's Melania's time to shine." Other people on the internet called her "elegant and gorgeous".

Some people even suggested that Trump should dance at his inauguration, scheduled to be held on January 20, as they think "it would be hilarious".

Well, it was not all praise and clean comments as one user was seen saying that seeing Trump and Melania dancing "looks more like exercising for seniors". Another even wrote, "Melania looks uncomfortable. I bet she misses her stripper pole."

(With inputs from agencies)