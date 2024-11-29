Washington DC

Donald Trump did not pardon the Democrats on Thanksgiving Day, brutally trolling outgoing US President Joe Biden with a morphed video, wishing the 'radical left lunatics' and sharing a pic of himself as Uncle Sam.

The Uncle Sam photo of the incoming Republican president had the caption 'Make Thanksgiving Great Again'.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Trump shared a possibly AI-generated, hilarious video of a morphed Thanksgiving dinner movie scene, with heads of Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Democrat lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar baked into those of original characters.

At the beginning of the clip, Biden says 'if this turkey tastes as good as it looks, i think we're all in for a very great treat'. That's an actual statement he had made in the past.

Then the video shows Biden using the knife and fork to cut open the Thanksgiving turkey, and lo and behold, Trump pops out from the meat, jiving to "YMCA'.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Trump shared other images and messages to mark Thanksgiving, mostly showing him with border patrol agents, and thanking them.

He also shared a video of his supporters at a Thanksgiving dinner, jiving to the song "YMCA" while imitating the Republican leader's rather restrained hand-dances during campaign trail that has since gone viral.

Trump will take over as US president on January 20, 2025.