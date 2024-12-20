Washington, United States

A photograph of US President-elect Donald Trump sharing a kiss with his wife, Melania, at a baseball game has gone viral, prompting multiple reactions on social media.

In the image, Trump, dressed in a suit, is seen leaning in to kiss Melania, who is wearing a black dress.

In the picture, the couple is seen seated in the stadium, surrounded by spectators.

Some are smiling at the affectionate display, while others appear focused on the game. The candid moment has garnered attention online, with users sharing various opinions.

Social media users reacted to the image, with many speculating about the state of the couple’s relationship, considering how Melina has largely stayed out of the spotlight during Trump's successful presidential campaign.

“Now THAT is how to handle the kiss cam kiss,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “32 days until these two are back in the White House!”

Some reactions were more light-hearted, with one user calling them “adorable” and another saying, “Let the woman breathe.”

This is not the first time the couple has gone viral.

Earlier this year, during the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump leaned in to kiss Melania after securing the Republican nomination.

Her subtle avoidance of the kiss at the time led to a flood of memes and online reactions.

