TikTok, late on Saturday (Jan 18), disabled access to its US users. The move came after no last-minute action was taken to prevent the ban.

The move came after the US government announced plans to ban the short video platform due to concerns over national security and data privacy, particularly regarding its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

With President-elect Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office, the ban is poised to take effect, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate over TikTok's presence in the US.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," said a message to users attempting to use the app. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office," the message added. "Please stay tuned!"

The Supreme Court upheld the law that would ban the application in the United States unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells its stake to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

Trump says will 'most likely' give TikTok 90-day extension

Trump said on Saturday (Jan 18) that he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the US after he takes office on Monday (Jan 20).

Trump, in an interview with NBC News "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, said that after having a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he plans to activate a 90-day reprieve after he reclaims the Oval Office.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it's appropriate," he said, ahead of Monday's inauguration.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

TikTok, on Friday (Jan 17), had announced plans to "go dark" in America on Sunday (Jan 19) unless the Biden administration "provides a definitive statement" that the law forcing its sale won't be enforced.

"Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19," TikTok said.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok’s plans to go dark “a stunt” in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

“We have seen the most recent statement from TikTok. It is a stunt, and we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday,” she said.

“We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration. So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)