TikTok on Friday (Jan 17) announced plans to "go dark" in the United States on Sunday (Jan 19) unless the Biden administration "provides a definitive statement" that the law forcing its sale won't be enforced.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," the company said in a statement on X.

"Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19," i added.

The warning comes as in a unanimous decision on Friday, the US Supreme Court upheld a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its US operations or face a complete ban in the country.

The top court in its ruling found that the law banning TikTok was not in violation of free speech rights.

It agreed with the national security concerns over the Chinese ownership of the popular app while acknowledging that, "for more than 170 million Americans," TikTok "offers a distinct and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community."

"Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

Ban leaves TikTok to Trump

Outgoing president Joe Biden earlier on Friday said that he won't enforce the TikTok ban, leaving the matter to President-elect Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has recently voiced opposition to banning TikTok, discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. On Truth Social, he noted that the court's decision "as expected," and said "everyone must respect it".

TikTok CEO thanks Trump

Despite the supreme court's ruling, TikTok CEO Shou Chew expressed gratitude for Trump's "commitment to work with us to find a solution."

Trump "truly understands our platform," Chew said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice indicated that enforcing the law "will be a process that plays out over time." This, as per AFP, may suggest that it does not intend to take immediate action.

The law mandates that Apple and Google remove TikTok from their app stores or face fines of up to $5,000 per user who can still access the app.

(With inputs from agencies)