The United States Supreme Court on Friday (Jan 17) upheld a law that will ban TikTok, rejecting a last-ditch appeal from the social media app owners, who said that the ban violated the First Amendment.

The court ruled that the law does not violate free speech rights, adding that the US government had shown legitimate national security concerns about the app.

The law will now force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell its US business by Sunday, or face a ban.

Decision in Trump's hands

Following the court's statement, US President-elect Donald Trump told CNN that he will decide what to do with TikTok once he takes office, which is scheduled for Monday.

"It ultimately goes up to me, so you’re going to see what I’m going to do,” Trump said in an interview with CNN.

When asked if he would try to reverse the ban, should it go into effect, Trump said, “Congress has given me the decision, so I’ll be making the decision.”

Actions to implement law fall to next administration

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said that the actions to implement the law are left to Donald Trump, whose inauguration will be held on Monday.

"President Biden’s position on TikTok has been clear for months, including since Congress sent a bill in an overwhelming, bipartisan fashion to the President’s desk: TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law," she said.

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next administration, which takes office on Monday," Pierre added.

Notably, Trump has vowed to negotiate a solution, while the Biden administration has pointed out that it will not enforce the TikTok ban starting Sunday, which is the last day of Biden in office.

