Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC on Saturday (Jan 18) ahead of his inauguration as the President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20).

The Republican was accompanied by his family members, including his wife Melania and youngest son Barron as they walked out of the Dulles Airport.

The family went to Trump Sterling Golf Club in Lowes, Island Virginia, where the president-elect is set to host a reception for 500 guests, followed by a fireworks show scheduled at 9 pm.

Trump flies in military aircraft provided by Biden

Trump, Melania and Barron were earlier seen waving to the crowd as they boarded a US military aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The plane was provided by President Biden, a gesture that has been observed traditionally by the outgoing administration for the incoming one. However, Trump did not provide a US government plane to President Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration in 2021 and the Democrat flew to Washington in a private aircraft.

For the trip to DC, Trump ditched his navy and crimson Trump Force One for the Boeing 757-200, a specially configured aircraft used by high-ranking officials, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, 43, and her husband Jared Kushner, 44, and their children were seen boarding a separate flight to DC. Trump’s son Eric, 41, and daughter-in-law Lara, 42, travelled on the family’s private plane.

Inauguration inside Capitol Rotunda for the first time

The president-elect’s inauguration is set to be held inside the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years due to extreme cold weather conditions in Washington caused by a polar vortex.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda,” he said.

Trump will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday (Jan 19). He will then spend the night at Blair House, also known as the President’s Guest House and have morning tea with outgoing President Biden on Monday (Jan 20) morning before heading to the Capitol for his inaugural ceremony.

