President-elect Donald Trump is set to hold a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington, DC, on Sunday (Jan 19), a day before his inauguration. The event, scheduled for 3:00 PM ET at the Capital One Arena, will mark Trump’s first major speech in Washington since the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

The rally will take place at the Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals, with a seating capacity of 20,000. A statement from the arena's management to NBC 4 Washington said, “We have made our arena available to every administration for inaugural events, dating back decades, irrespective of party. We are happy that President Trump has accepted our offer and we will welcome him and his guests to Capital One Arena on January 19.”

When does the Donald Trump 'victory rally' begin

According to the Trump-Vance inauguration website, the event begins at 3 pm ET, with doors opening at 1 pm ET. Each attendee can register for up to two tickets using a single mobile number.

How can you watch the event from home?

The rally will be streamed live on YouTube, with channels such as LiveNOW from FOX and FOX 5 DC offering coverage.

Who are the key speakers and performers?

Reuters reports that several high-profile figures will speak at the rally. Vice President-elect JD Vance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a strong supporter of Trump’s campaign who reportedly contributed over $250 million, are among the speakers. Others include UFC CEO Dana White, commentator Megyn Kelly, and activist Charlie Kirk.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is also expected to attend. Entertainment will be provided by performers such as Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and The Village People.

Donald Trump inauguration ceremony

Trump’s inauguration is set for Monday, January 20, at noon ET. Due to cold weather, the oath of office will be administered inside the Capitol Rotunda. Organisers have also confirmed that around 25,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure security during the event.

(With inputs from agencies)