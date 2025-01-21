Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, once again impressed the internet merely by his presence as he was cheered on by a massive crowd during the inaugural ceremony of the 47th US president.

Barron, who is known as "little Donald" by Trump's supporters and "the most watched bachelor of the world" by his elder brother Eric Trump, is just 18. A viral video from the event shows Barron standing calmly with a soft smile on his face. As Trump announced his name, the public went berserk and started cheering for him. Barron is the only child Donald Trump and Melania, his third wife, share.

Trump then gave Barron a shoutout for helping him get the "youth vote" in the November presidential election.

"I have a very tall son," Trump was heard saying, while his other sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr stood at the podium smiling at him.

"He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well," Trump said.

HOLY SH*T: Trump just credited his son Barron Trump with helping him win the Youth Vote 🔥



Barron Trump deserves a million “Thank You’s” pic.twitter.com/RvYlBJTs9R — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 20, 2025

Barron has managed to bag a huge fan following because of his personality and calm aura.

The Tallest Trump

Barron Trump was born on March 20, 2006.

At the age of 10, Barron was already noticeably taller than most of the kids his age. Donald Trump says that Barron is 6 feet 7 inches tall. This is how tall he was during his May graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, as per reports. However, several search results also show that he might already be 6 feet, 9 inches, meaning he is still growing.

Barron towers over his father who is 6 feet, 3 inches. Barron is the tallest in the entire Trump family. His half-brother Eric Trump is 6 feet, 5 inches, while Donald Trump Jr. is 6 feet, inch.

Educational Background

After spending his early years at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York, Barron was transferred to Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland.

After Trump began his presidential term in 2017, Barron remained in New York to finish his schooling.

Barron graduated in May 2024 from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida.

Hesitant To Enter The White House

When Trump was first elected in 2017, he revealed that Barron was hesitant to leave New York and to shift into the White House.

Trump said the move was a "whole change of life" for him.

The Charismatic One

Barron joined his father for an election rally for the first time in July 2024.

"He might be more popular than Don and Eric. So, Barron, it’s good to have you. He's had such a nice, easy life. Now, it’s a little bit changed,” Trump said, according to People.

Barron did not speak at the rally but simply waved at the audience, and just for that, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

People are already looking forward to having Barron enter politics. On one of Melania's social media posts, an X user wrote, "I can’t wait to vote for him one day."

(With inputs from agencies)