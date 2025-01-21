Major General Herzi Halevi, the chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced on Tuesday (Jan 21) that he would resign from the top post on March 6.

Major General Halevi said he was leaving the IDF after recognising his responsibility for the failure of the IDF over Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Haveli said he would complete the investigations into the Hamas attack by March 6 and prepare the IDF for future challenges.

Who is Herzi Halevi?

Halevi, 57, is the chief of the general staff of the IDF, taking charge of the top post since January 16, 2023.

Halevi had earlier served in many crucial positions including commander of the Israeli Southern Command, the commander of the special forces unit Sayeret Matkal, and chief of the military intelligence directorate.

He became the first practising Orthodox Jew to serve as head of the country's military intelligence. Apart from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the 57-year-old served in the Second Lebanon War of 2006, the South Lebanon conflict from 1985-2000, and the 2014 Gaza war.

' O ct 7 failure will remain with me.. .'

Announcing his resignation in a letter, Halevi said, "On the morning of October 7, under my command, the IDF failed in its mission to protect Israel’s citizens. The State of Israel paid a heavy and painful price — in lives lost, in hostages taken, and in those wounded both physically and emotionally."

"The courageous acts of many — security forces personnel, IDF soldiers and commanders, and brave civilians — were not enough to prevent this great disaster. My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me every day, every hour, and will remain with me for the rest of my life," he added.

The outgoing IDF chief also highlighted a few achievements of the military- inflicting damage on Hamas' military wing, creating the conditions for the return of hostages, dealing an unprecedented blow to Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and significantly weakening Iran and its regional activities.