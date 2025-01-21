Senior Hamas official on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that the militant group will release four women hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday (Jan 25).

Advertisment

This will be the second such release under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian Islamist movement would "release four Israeli female detainees in exchange for a second group of Palestinian prisoners," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said according to the news agency AFP.

Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners, Hamas releases 3 hostages in landmark Gaza ceasefire

Advertisment

The Israel Prison Service said that it released 90 Palestinian prisoners early on Monday (Jan 20) as a part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Sunday (Jan 19) after a brief delay.

"All the terrorists were released from Ofer prison and the Jerusalem detention centre", the service said, referring to the Palestinian prisoners, in a statement issued just before 1:30 am local time (2330 GMT Sunday).

The development came after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages in the first exchange under a much-awaited truce deal which is aimed at ending the 15-month war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Advertisment

Also read: Gaza ceasefire: Freed Israeli hostages given 'gift bags' by Hamas in eerie reminder of their captivity

Hostages reunite with family

Israel witnessed tears of joy and warm hugs after the released hostages reunited with their families in the first phase of the deal.

The three women - Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari - were handed over to the officials of the Red Cross by armed men.

All three hostages who were freed had been held captive by Hamas during its attack on October 7, 2023, which claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people.

The militant group released them in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared videos and pictures of the three women on his official X handle.

All three of them could be seen draped in Israeli flags, reuniting with their families.

Welcoming the three women back home, Netanyahu said on the phone, "I would like you to tell them: Romi, Doron and Emily - an entire nation embraces you. Welcome home".

"We didn't have any sign of life from her for a whole year and this is the first time we are seeing her, and we are seeing her walking on her two feet and we are just waiting here to hug her and say how much we love her," said the family of the released hostages.

(With inputs from agencies)