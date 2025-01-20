Three women who were the first hostages to be released as part of Israel's truce deal with Hamas on Sunday (Jan 19) were given a “gift bag” by the Palestinian militant group before they were handed over to the Red Cross from Gaza.

After a delay due to “technical reseasons,” Hamas released the list of hostages to be released on Sunday as part of ending the Gaza war that raged since Ocboer 2023. The names included Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher, who were the first to be freed.

In a video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the hostages can be seen welcomed by the Israeli soldiers.

“This is what we’ve been fighting for, for over 471 days. Welcome home Emily, Doron and Romi,” IDF wrote while sharing the video on X.

Damari and Steinbrecher were seized by militants during the October 7, 2023 attack from kibbutz Kfar Aza, while Gonen was abducted from the Nova festival, news agency AFP quoted the Hostage and Missing Families Forum as saying.

According to The Times of Israel, a large crowd of Palestinians were seen gathered near the Red Cross vehicles at the Saraya Square in central Gaza City, where the Hamas handed over the three Israeli hostages.

The bizarre ‘gift bags’

The hostages were filmed when they were loaded into a car and handed a paper bag by Hamas militants. They were also made to pose and smile with their 'certificates' before being transferred to the Red Cross, who signed over and drove them away safely.

The bags contained “gifts and souvenirs”, including a map of the Gaza Strip, photographs of them in Hamas captivity and a “certificate”, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The three women were seen holding the bags when they were greeted by IDF soldiers.

The hostages, who were kept in captivity for 471 days, described the gift bags as a “cynical game” by the Palestinian militant group.

Gaza ceasefire deal

The three hostages were among the first 33 which are expected to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the ceasefire deal, which mainly consists of the release of women, children, elderly, sick or wounded. Four more Israeli hostages are to be released in seven days.

The second phase of the Gaza truce will start being negotiated in about 16 days and is expected to include Israeli military hostages.

(With inputs from agencies)