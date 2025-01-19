On his last full day in office, US President Joe Biden, in an address, remarked on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as a significant step towards the ceasefire in the Gaza war.



Speaking from North Charleston, South Carolina, Biden confirmed that the ceasefire was in full effect.



“Today the guns in Gaza have gone silent,” Biden said. He added that the initial phase of the agreement has begun with the release of three Israeli women held hostage for 470 days, with plans to release 3 additional hostages daily, including two US citizens.



The next phase of the agreement would focus on securing the release of Israeli soldiers and negotiating a long-term resolution to the conflict. He also highlighted the ongoing humanitarian efforts, confirming that 100 aid trucks were entering Gaza, with more to follow.



“Several hundred trucks are expected to enter the Gaza Strip, probably even as I am speaking,” Biden said, referring to the aid delivery aimed at assisting civilians in the war-torn region.



The ceasefire comes after 15 months of Israeli bombardment in response to the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. The prolonged conflict resulted in widespread displacement of civilians in Gaza and significant casualties. Biden acknowledged the challenges of reaching the agreement, describing it as one of the most difficult negotiations of his career.



“The road to this deal was not easy; it was a long road,” Biden remarked, crediting the United States’ support for Israel as a key factor in pressuring Hamas to agree to the terms.



Biden, a veteran of foreign policy negotiations, defended his administration’s decision to back Israel during the conflict. The Gaza war has till now claimed nearly 50,000 lives.



As his presidency comes to a close, Biden noted that the responsibility for implementing the agreement and ensuring its success would lie with the incoming administration. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Monday.



