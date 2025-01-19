After much anticipation, the first three Israeli hostages being released were finally handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Sunday hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Reuters reported, citing local media.

The Red Cross has started transferring Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in the Netzarim Corridor.

The IDF also confirmed that the three Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross, and they were on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.

What will happen to the hostages when they are handed over?

The IDF has confirmed that Israeli Air Force helicopters are prepared to transport the three Israeli hostages. After undergoing an initial medical checkup at a military facility near the border, they will be flown to hospitals. Personal items sent by their families are already placed inside the helicopters, as per the IDF.

The Times of Israel reported that the IDF has asked the mothers of the three hostages to meet at a base near the Gaza border. From there, they will accompany their daughters to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel has encouraged the public to gather at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to show their support. The forum has invited people to assemble from 4:00 PM local time.

“Crowds of Israelis will come to be together at Hostages Square, to support the families of the hostages and to watch the historic and emotional moments that will be projected on the giant screen,” the forum said.

Here are all recent developments since Gaza ceasefire came into effect

The long-awaited ceasefire, which is divided into three phases, began at 11:15 local time (9:15 GMT) following a nearly three-hour delay after Hamas did not share the names of the Israeli hostages being released. Hamas cited “technical reasons” for the delay. Later, Hamas released the names of the first three hostages to be freed: Doron Steinbrecher, 31; Emily Damari, 28, a dual British-Israeli citizen; and Romi Gonen, 24. Steinbrecher and Damari were abducted from their kibbutz, while Gonen was taken from the Supernova Festival in October 2023.

Each of the three hostages will be exchanged for 30 Palestinian prisoners. This marks the first stage of a broader agreement, under which 33 of the remaining 98 hostages in Gaza will be freed over six weeks in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

As part of the humanitarian provisions included in the deal, several hundred aid trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, have started arriving at the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing for proceeding into Gaza. Reports also indicate that Israeli forces have started withdrawing from areas in Gaza’s Rafah region to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)