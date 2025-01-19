A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Sunday at 11:15 local time (9:15 GMT). The truce was delayed by approximately three hours, during which Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians.

Meet the first three Israeli hostages freed under Gaza ceasefire

Romi Gonen

Romi Gonen is one of the three hostages slated for release. Her brother, Shahaf, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “She is on the list. It’s official. Good luck to us all,” as reported by the Times of Israel.

Gonen was 23 when Hamas captured her from the Nova Music Festival on 7 October 2023 after being shot by militants. Speaking to her mother during the attack, she said, “They shot me, Mom, and I’m bleeding. Everyone in the car is bleeding,” according to The Jerusalem Post. Three of her friends who were with her that day were killed.

A previously released hostage informed her family that Gonen was alive but in poor condition. “Her hand does not function. Her fingers are barely moving and are changing colours — and that was 10 weeks ago,” her family told the Daily Mail.

Emily Damari

Emily Damari, a 28-year-old British-Israeli, was taken hostage during the 7 October Hamas attack. She was reportedly shot in the hand, blindfolded, and forced into her own car, which was then driven to Gaza, according to Sky News.

Damari was abducted from her apartment in Kfar Aza, along with 37 other residents of the kibbutz. A friend, Bar Kislev, told Israel’s Channel 12 that she saw Damari’s car being driven around the kibbutz on the morning of the attack, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Doron Steinbrecher

Doron Steinbrecher, an Israeli-Romanian dual national, turned 31 while in captivity. She was taken from Kfar Aza on 7 October 2023 while hiding under her bed, according to The Jerusalem Post. Her family has alleged that Hamas has not been providing her with the necessary medication and has raised the issue with the Red Cross.

Steinbrecher’s last message to her family was a voice note saying, “They’ve got me, they’ve got me,” her mother shared with the Financial Times. In January 2024, after 107 days in captivity, Hamas released a video showing Steinbrecher and two other hostages speaking from inside tunnels.

