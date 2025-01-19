Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: Israel said a Gaza ceasefire it agreed with Hamas would go into effect at 0915 GMT Sunday, after confirming it had received a list of hostages to be freed.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live Updates
"According to the plan for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire for phase one in Gaza will come into effect at 11:15 (local time)," a statement from the prime minister's office said. The truce was initially scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT.
-
Jan 19, 2025 16:09 IST
Hamas releases name of three female civilian hostages
Hamas has revealed the names of the three female civilian hostages scheduled for release today: Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.
-
Jan 19, 2025 18:24 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump says 'hostages starting to come out today,' as three women set for release
"Hostages starting to come out today! Three wonderful young women will be first," US President-elect Donald Trump posted on X.
-
Jan 19, 2025 18:01 IST
Israeli finance minister threatens to 'overthrow the government' if Israel doesn’t occupy Gaza
The far right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has reportedly called on Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip and install a military government.
Israel “must occupy Gaza and create a temporary military government because there is no other way to defeat Hamas,” he was quoted as having told Israel’s Army Radio.
“I will overthrow the government if it does not return to fighting in a way that [leads to us] taking over the entire Gaza Strip and governing it,” he said.
-
Jan 19, 2025 17:30 IST
Who are Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, & Doron Steinbrecher?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the ceasefire’s implementation, citing that he is yet to receive the list of hostages from Hamas. Hamas attributed the delay to “technical reasons in the field” but subsequently provided the names of the three hostages: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.
Read more here : https://www.wionews.com/world/who-are-romi-gonen-emily-damari-doron-steinbrecher-first-israeli-hostages-set-to-be-freed-under-gaza-ceasefire-8635098
-
Jan 19, 2025 16:57 IST
Israel to release Palestinian prisoners in hostage deal
Hamas has announced that Israel will provide a list of 90 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on Sunday in exchange for three Israeli female hostages.
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:56 IST
Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, speaks on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
VIDEO | Here's what Israeli ambassador to India Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) said on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos: https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ceMcw8iS9t
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:41 IST
UNRWA prepares 4,000 truckloads of aid for Gaza
UNRWA has 4,000 truckloads of aid ready to enter #Gaza — half of them carry food and flour.— UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 19, 2025
Attacks on aid convoys in the Gaza Strip could decline as humanitarian relief comes in following a #ceasefire, says @UNLazzarini.https://t.co/yRt1NxWuXS
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:19 IST
Mediator Qatar confirms Gaza ceasefire begins: statement
Mediator Qatar on Sunday confirmed the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas and said some of the initial three hostages to be freed hold foreign citizenship.
"We confirm that the names of the three hostages who will be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side. They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship. Thus, the ceasefire has begun," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:12 IST
Israel says Gaza ceasefire to come into effect at 09:15 GMT
Israel said a Gaza ceasefire it agreed with Hamas would go into effect at 0915 GMT Sunday, after confirming it had received a list of hostages to be freed.
"According to the plan for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire for phase one in Gaza will come into effect at 11:15 (local time)," a statement from the prime minister's office said. The truce was initially scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT.
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:11 IST
Israel confirms receiving list of hostages to be released Sunday
Israel has received a list of three hostages to be released by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
"Israel has received the list of hostages that are supposed to be released today", the statement said, adding the "security establishment is currently checking the details".
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:10 IST
Hamas releases names of 3 Israeli women hostages to be freed Sunday
Hamas's armed wing on Sunday released the names of three Israeli women hostages to be freed on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal which has still not come into effect.
"As part of the... prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today," the group said in a statement.