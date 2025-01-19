Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: Israel said a Gaza ceasefire it agreed with Hamas would go into effect at 0915 GMT Sunday, after confirming it had received a list of hostages to be freed.

Advertisment

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live Updates

"According to the plan for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire for phase one in Gaza will come into effect at 11:15 (local time)," a statement from the prime minister's office said. The truce was initially scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT.