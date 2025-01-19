Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir along with two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet opposing the Gaza ceasefire deal which their party termed as "scandalous".

Advertisment

Jewish Power released a statement calling the true agreement a "capitulation to Hamas", denouncing the "release of hundreds of murderers".

The party also criticised the "renouncing of the (Israeli military's) achievements in the war" in Gaza.

Gvir called the deal "reckless", and said that if the war on Hamas is "renewed", the party will return to the government.

Advertisment

"Therefore, if this reckless deal is approved and implemented, the Jewish Power party will give the resignation letter to the Prime Minister, the Jewish Power party will not be part of the government and will withdraw from it," Gvir said.

If the war on Hamas is renewed, that's what I said to the Prime Minister, with force in order to decide and realise the unachieved goals of the war, we will return to the government." he added.

Also read: Gaza ceasefire comes into effect after brief delay as Hamas releases list of hostages

Advertisment

Gaza ceasefire

Hamas on Sunday (Jan 19) shared the names of three Israeli women hostages who will be released as a part of the truce agreement.

"As part of the... prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today," the group said in a statement, giving the names of the women.

Israel later released a statement confirming that it had received the list and that it was "checking the details".

"Israel has received the list of hostages that are supposed to be released today", the statement said.

Shortly afterwards, another statement by Israel said that the truce would begin at 11:15 am local time.

The names of the hostages are Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher. Damari and Steinbrecher were seized by militants during the October 7, 2023 attack from kibbutz Kfar Aza, while Gonen was abducted from the Nova festival, news agency AFP quoted the Hostage and Missing Families Forum as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)