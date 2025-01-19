The UK government has expressed hope and readiness for the release of British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, following reports that she is among the three women to be freed under the Gaza ceasefire deal.



"The UK government welcomes the reports that British national Emily Damari is on the list of hostages to be released by Hamas today. We stand ready to support her upon her release," the UK foreign office stated.

Abducted during October 7 attack

Emily Damari, 28, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Hamas attack on October 7. According to her mother, Emily was shot in the hand, injured by shrapnel in her leg, blindfolded, and forced into her car, which was then driven to Gaza.

Family's emotional wait

Emily Cohen, a family representative, described the ordeal as "torturous," noting the 471 days since Emily's abduction and the uncertainty surrounding her release. "All Emily's mum wants is to hug her, but she won’t believe it until it happens," Cohen remarked, according to BBC.

"Until she's out and Mandy can actually see that she's out. It hasn't happened until it happens. It's not done until it's done. And there's a long road ahead," she added.



She also emphasised concerns for other hostages and the need for ongoing humanitarian aid, stating, "They've no idea what condition they are in and there are other hostages who need to be released and need humanitarian aid to be kept alive. It's a long, long road ahead."

