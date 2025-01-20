New Delhi: With the ceasefire in Gaza coming into effect on Sunday, Palestine is keen to get Indian support for the reconstruction of the strip after devastation during the months-long conflict. Palestine’s top diplomat in Delhi, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, while speaking to WION, said India can provide “things to the Gaza people....Many countries will participate in giving support to Gaza. Indians have experience in medical things, we hope to see Indian hospitals in Gaza, in reconstruction of Gaza.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners, Hamas releases 3 hostages in landmark Gaza ceasefire



Israel and Hamas finally agreed to a multiphase ceasefire after several rounds of talks, aiming to end the conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire deal in place includes the cessation of hostilities, a surge in humanitarian aid to the region, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Ambassador Abu Jazer added, “We need new schools, Indians can be part of this, and build new schools by the name of Indian leaders, by the name of India. Indian companies can be part of the reconstruction of Gaza. We need Indian experience in many things, like they can bring injured people for treatment to India or they can send doctors to Gaza, specialised doctors. India can create field hospitals.”

Also Read | Gaza ceasefire comes into effect after brief delay as Hamas releases list of hostages

Advertisment

On being asked if a request has been made in this regard to India, he said, “This is via media but will come through an official channel.”

The first phase of the ceasefire involves a six-week pause in fighting, during which there will be an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody. The agreement has been celebrated by both Palestinian civilians in Gaza and by families of Israeli hostages, bringing a sense of relief and hope for peace after more than 15 months of conflict.

Also Read | 'Guns in Gaza have gone silent': Joe Biden delivers final remark on Gaza ceasefire as US president

Advertisment

The top Palestinian diplomat further said, "The Indian private sector can be part of the reconstruction of Gaza. It will take 20 years to rebuild Gaza,” and added, “Indian flags on Indian projects, whatever India decides, we encourage. We have belief on Shri Narendra Modi, PM of India, from his personal considerations, his support to Palestinian people.”

India has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the path to enduring peace between Israel and Palestine. This position was reiterated by India’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has emphasised Delhi’s commitment to supporting a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine living alongside Israel in peace.

He welcomed India’s support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and said, “Since 2018, India has increased UNRWA support. India will continue the support, we welcome the step, the Indian contribution to refugees.”

Also Read | First three Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Gaza ceasefire: Where do they go next?

Delhi has been a consistent donor to UNRWA. Over the years, India’s contributions have increased from $2.5 million annually to $5 million per year, which has helped in the agency’s core services like education, health care, and social services, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis has been acute.

He also paid his homage to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, pointing out, “He gave us land for the Palestine embassy and inaugurated the embassy.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a State Visit to India from 10-12 September 2012. During the visit, he inaugurated the Embassy of Palestine in New Delhi, along with then Indian PM Manmohan Singh.