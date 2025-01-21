Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Jan 21), emphasising the close relationship between their two nations. The call came just a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

Russia and China declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 during Putin's visit to Beijing, shortly before Russia launched its military action in Ukraine. In recent months, Putin has also described China as an "ally."

From one 'dear friend' to another

Addressing Xi from his residence near Moscow, Putin greeted the Chinese leader, referring to him as his "dear friend." He said that he wanted to discuss "new plans for the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

“I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be,” Putin said, according to comments broadcast by Russian state television.

“We build our ties on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support, equality and mutual benefit. These connections are self-sufficient, independent of domestic political factors and the current global situation.”

Xi also referred to Putin as his "dear friend." He said that he hoped that their partnership would continue to grow and reach new heights, according to a live Russian translation of his comments.

Although neither leader directly mentioned Trump during the televised segment of their discussion, the timing of their conversation suggests they may be coordinating their approach in light of the new US administration.

On Friday, Xi had a call with Trump, during which he expressed a desire for positive relations with the United States. Trump, during his campaign, had proposed imposing tariffs and other measures against China. Putin has not yet spoken with Trump but congratulated him on his inauguration during a televised video call with Russian officials. Putin welcomed Trump’s intention to engage in dialogue with Moscow.

