Police have registered a case against 10 to 12 persons for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More in Maharashtra's Solapur district after being upset over his jokes targeting actor Veer Pahariya, an official said.

Veer Pahariya, for the unversed, is the grandson of former state chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He recently made his Bollywood debut in the recently released action drama film Sky Force.

Comedian assaulted over jokes

After Pranit More's comedy show, 10 to 12 persons, who were upset due to his jokes aimed at Veer Pahariya, assaulted the comedian, as per a police complaint lodged in this connection.

A statement on behalf of More has been put up on his social media account about the alleged assault on him.

“...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” said the statement on his Instagram account.

Following the post, the Solapur police summoned Pranit More to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said. The police subsequently registered a case on the complaint by the owner of a restaurant where More had performed.

Veer Pahariya's take on the attack

As news sporead like wildfire, Veer Pahariya expressed his shock and sadness over the incident. He said "Shocked and deeply saddened by what happened, Pranit. I want to make it absolutely clear that I had no involvement in this and strongly condemn any form of violence. I've always taken trolling in stride and would never encourage harm toward anyone, especially a fellow artist. I'm truly sorry this happened to you, and I will do whatever I can to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Sending you strength."