In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Harrison Ford discussed why he joined the cast of Captain America: Brave New World without reading the script and shared his excitement about becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Advertisment

Also Read: Invincible season 3 has dropped - Here's what to expect

Joining the MCU

Having played legendary roles in Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Indiana Jones, Ford’s entry into the MCU feels almost inevitable. In Brave New World, he will portray Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. When asked why he agreed to the project without a finished script, he responded:

Advertisment

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph named presenters

"Why not? I saw enough Marvels to see actors that I admired having a good time."

He then joked, "I didn’t really know that at the end I would turn into the Red Hulk. Well, it’s like life. You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing."

Advertisment

Reflecting on Indiana Jones 5

Ford also addressed the critical and commercial failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold, the 2023 film was one of the year’s biggest box-office disappointments, grossing only $384 million worldwide and losing around $130 million for Disney and Lucasfilm.

"Shit happens," he remarked. "I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie."

Also Read: Captain Amercia Brave New World: Director Julius Onah confirms that Sam Wilson will lead The Avengers

Brave New World

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ford joins an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

In 10 days, be the first to see Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on Thursday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ZtUPgC9kRt pic.twitter.com/fmC2eejZtI — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2025

Captain America: Brave New World is set for a worldwide release on February 14, 2025.

Also Read: Oscars frontrunner Emilia Perez suffers awards season crash