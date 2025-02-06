The next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World will not only solidify Sam Wilson’s position as the new Captain America but also pave the way for him to lead The Avengers in their next big-screen appearance, Avengers: Doomsday.

The New Captain America

In a recent interview with Collider, director Julius Onah spoke about how the movie will firmly establish Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and set him up as the leader of The Avengers.

Sam Wilson returns to his 58th Rescue Squadron for one more jump. Watch as Captain America, Anthony Mackie, joined Pararescuemen at Nellis Air Force Base as they jumped out of an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II.



pic.twitter.com/3nvV4koCV1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 5, 2025

"All I'll say is, right now my heart and soul is in this film, but I think this is a movie that cements Captain America and Sam Wilson as our new Captain America, as a leader of the Avengers going forward. So I'm just really excited about getting this out in the world," Onah said.

Brave New World

Sam Wilson was entrusted with Captain America’s mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame but only fully accepted the role during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In Brave New World, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. Trailers suggest that Ross will transform into Red Hulk at some point, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Captain America.

Ensemble Cast

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. There are also rumours that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers will make cameo appearances.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for a worldwide release on February 14, 2025.

