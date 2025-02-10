Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine in pre-release ticket sales in China. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, the film has collected $346,000 in pre-sales, significantly higher than the $221,000 recorded by Deadpool & Wolverine.

In #China’s #BoxOffice, ticket pre-sales for #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld ahead of its FEB 14 debut (previews on FEB 13) kicked off on SUN, with #CaptainAmerica4 grossing $346k for the whole FEB 13-16 period on 1st day of pre-sales (vs #DunePartTwo $87k, #Apes $91k, #Aquaman2… pic.twitter.com/R6IfrkAeJm — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) February 9, 2025

China remains a crucial market for Hollywood blockbusters. While strong pre-sales do not guarantee a massive box office success, they indicate the growing anticipation and positive buzz surrounding the upcoming Marvel film.

Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America

Anthony Mackie will make his first big-screen appearance as Captain America in Brave New World. The actor took over the role from Chris Evans, who retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

In multiple interviews, Mackie has expressed his enthusiasm for the character and his excitement to share the film with audiences. Speaking to ScreenRant, he said, “People love the nature of these movies, the attitude, the realness, the groundedness. It just works in a cinematic space. I think Captain America deserves to be on the big screen because that’s where people want to see him.”

Brave New World

The film follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the life of newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. Brave New World marks Ford’s debut in the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld arrives only in theaters February 14. Get tickets now: https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/6ViLSwCCid — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 8, 2025

Directed by Julius Onah, the movie is part of Phase 5 of the MCU, which will conclude with The Thunderbolts in May 2025.

Supporting cast

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for worldwide release on February 14, 2025.

