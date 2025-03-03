Robert Downey Jr. had to turn down a role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey due to his prior commitments to Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, which will mark his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Nolan and Downey had previously worked together on the 2023 biopic Oppenheimer, in which Downey played Lewis Strauss, a performance that won him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Downey was offered the role of Poseidon

Nolan had offered Downey the role of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon, who serves as the main antagonist in the movie. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Downey had to decline the offer. Filming for the movie is currently underway in Morocco.

A grand adaptation of The Odyssey

The film is an adaptation of Homer's classic epic The Odyssey, which follows the decade-long sea voyage of the Greek hero Odysseus, King of Ithaca, after the Trojan War. Cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, Odysseus and his crew must navigate a perilous journey home.

Star-studded cast

Matt Damon will play the role of Odysseus. The rest of the cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton.

Nolan’s most expensive project yet

With a budget of $250 million, The Odyssey will be Nolan’s most expensive project to date. The film will utilise the latest IMAX technology to bring the epic to life. Filming began in February in the UK.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 17, 2026.

Downey’s return to the MCU

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. will take on the role of the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers. The highly anticipated film is expected to hit cinemas in 2026.

