/India's IT giants have lost Rs 15 lakh crore to AI

India's information technology industry has spent thirty years building the most successful services export business in the country's history. Artificial intelligence has removed nearly half its market value in under two.

The Numbers

The combined market capitalisation of India's five largest IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra — has fallen by more than 46 per cent. From a record ₹33.71 lakh crore in August 2024, the group is down to ₹18.15 lakh crore as of July 2026.

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TCS has been hit hardest. Its stock has fallen roughly 56 per cent from an all-time high of ₹4,592.25 reached on August 30, 2024, with market capitalisation dropping from a peak of ₹16.47 lakh crore to ₹7.35 lakh crore. Infosys has lost close to half its value, falling from a peak of ₹2,006.45 in December 2024 to around ₹986 per share.

The Nifty IT index has fallen nearly 40 per cent from its peak.

Why This Is Not An Ordinary Downturn

Indian IT has weathered downturns before — the dot-com collapse, the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic. Each was a demand shock: clients postponed projects, then resumed them. The industry emerged larger every time.

This is structurally different. The threat is not that clients have stopped buying software services. It is that generative AI is automating the specific categories of work that the Indian IT model monetises — application coding, testing, customer support, and back-office process handling. Those are the services that filled the seats.

The business model at risk is labour arbitrage: billing a client in dollars for work performed by engineers paid in rupees, with margin earned on the spread and revenue scaling with headcount. Generative AI attacks the foundation of that arrangement directly. When an AI system performs a share of the coding, the number of billable engineers required per unit of delivered work falls — and so does the revenue attached to it.

The Squeeze Visible In The Results

Wipro's most recent quarter illustrates the bind precisely. Revenue for the June quarter rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,478.6 crore — solid growth. Net profit was effectively flat, up 0.6 per cent at ₹3,356.3 crore. Operating margin fell to 16 per cent, a 15-quarter low, with the company citing salary increases, deal ramp-ups and AI investment.

That is the shape of the problem across the sector. Firms must invest heavily in AI capability, because clients will not buy delivery without it. But that investment costs money now and, over time, reduces the number of billable hours each contract generates. The industry is being required to fund the technology most likely to compress its own pricing.

Who Survives It

Ratings agency S&P has assessed that the disruption will hit Indian IT firms unevenly, with TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro better placed than smaller rivals — on the strength of broad industry relationships, pricing power, and cash balances large enough to fund AI investment without distress.

That is a judgement about relative resilience, not about escaping the transition. The larger firms have the balance sheets to buy time. What they must do with that time is convert from a model that sells engineer-hours to one that sells outcomes — charging for the result delivered rather than the headcount deployed, so that AI improving productivity raises margin instead of destroying revenue.

That transition is genuinely difficult. It requires new commercial contracts, new pricing structures, new sales approaches, and a workforce composition different from the one the industry spent three decades assembling. It also has to happen while clients, aware that AI is reducing delivery costs, negotiate for lower prices.