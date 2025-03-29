Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen wearing a limited edition ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch during the promotion of his upcoming film Sikandar.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram by the actor, the watch was seen with a sleek gold dial with an orange strap.

The watch - Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 - costs 34 lakh ₹34 lakh ($39K).

The watch, which was created in partnership with Ethos Watches displays the Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s architectural magnificence on both the dial and the bezel along with sacred inscriptions of Hindu Gods.

The actor has revealed that the watch was gifted to him by his mother Salma Khan. Avtor Abhishek Bachchan was previously seen wearing the same watch.

Only 49 pieces of the limited-edition watch are available worldwide, and one of them is owned by Salman.

Engraved 'Jai Shri Ram'

The watch has tiny but mindful details as it has the temple motif at 9 o'clock and a silhouette of Lord Ram with Lord Hanuman at 3 o'clock.

Just below the tourbillon at 6 o'clock, "JAI SHRI RAM" is engraved.

'Illegal and haram'

After Salman was seen wearing the watch, a Muslim cleric Shahabuddin Razvi slammed the actor and called the act as "illegal" and “haram" - forbidden in Islam.

“I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat’s ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," Razvi told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)