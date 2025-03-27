Salman Khan's fans are well aware of his love for watches. Time and again, the Sikandar actor makes headlines for his classic timepieces, and this time, he has once again attracted attention with his vibrant orange watch.

Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Sikandar, one of his most anticipated movies of the year. On March 27, the actor shared a series of photos, casually posing. However, what caught everyone's eye was his unique timepiece.

Inviting his millions of fans to the theatres to watch Sikandar, the actor captioned the photos, "See you in theatres this Eid!" In the pictures, Khan exudes his signature swag. Dressed casually in a blue shirt, he is seen posing near a car, flaunting his striking orange watch. Upon doing some research, it was founded that it's a Limited-Edition Ram Mandir watch.

Details of Ram Mandir watch

Salman Khan shares a deep bond with Jacob & Co.'s Founder and Chairman, Jacob Arabo. Over the years, the actor has collaborated with the luxury watch brand on multiple occasions. So, it comes as no surprise to see Khan sporting one of the company’s most talked-about timepieces.

Salman's timepiece, which has sparked widespread discussion, is no ordinary watch. It comes at a whopping price of Rs 34,00,000.

The watch was launched to commemorate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony held in 2024 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This special edition timepiece is a collaboration between Ethos and Jacob & Co.

The watch, available in two editions, features intricate engraving of the Ram Mandir, along with depictions of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The watch strap comes in saffron, a color that resonates its spiritual symbolism. ''The colour chosen for the watch is deeply symbolic, representing spirituality, purity, and the essence of prayer, which are central to the values it embodies in Hindutva. Every detail is designed to resonate with cultural and spiritual significance," the company stated earlier.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Back with his signature swag and action, Salman Khan is set to rule the theatres once again with his upcoming release, Sikandar. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release this Eid.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Khan plays the titular role of Sikandar, a man fighting against injustice. Alongside him, Rashmika Mandanna stars as the film’s lead heroine.