Big OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Deva, Den of Thieves 2 and More

Streaming on: Netflix Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie featured Shahid Kapoor as a tough cop Dev Ambre, who is on a mission to find the killer of his childhood friend.
Streaming on: Prime Video Directed by Mimi Cave, the American mystery thriller stars Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill.
Streaming on: Lionsgate Play Directed by Christian Gudegast, this action-packed sequel stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., reprising their roles as this relentless game of cat and mouse comes to an end.
Streaming on: Netflix Fascinated with the stories of treasures? Don't worry, here's a new documentary that tells the story of a man called Forrest Fenn, who hid a treasure in the mountains north of Santa Fe.
Streaming on: JioHotstar Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the movie focus on the early life of Lion King Mufasa and his best buddy Taka aka Scar.
