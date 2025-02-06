Tamil action film Vidaamuyarchi has fallen victim to piracy just hours after its theatrical release. HD prints of the movie have surfaced on major piracy websites such as Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockerz. Lyca Productions, the studio behind the film, has urged fans to report any links or suspicious social media accounts to help curb illegal distribution.
Piracy continues to plague the industry
Despite ongoing efforts from authorities, piracy remains a major challenge for filmmakers across India. Recent blockbusters, including Vijay’s The GOAT and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, have also suffered leaks soon after release.
Box Office performance
Despite the leak, Vidaamuyarchi is off to a strong start at the box office. The film, which was released today, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. According to early reports, it has already grossed over ₹72 crores ($9.6 million) worldwide and is expected to cross ₹80 crores ($10.6 million) by the end of its opening day, doubling its pre-release expectation of ₹40 crores ($5.3 million).
Impact of piracy
While the leak may not significantly impact Vidaamuyarchi's box office performance, piracy remains a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Watching movies on illegal platforms not only harms the film industry but also puts users at risk of downloading malware and viruses on their electronic devices.
What is Vidaamuyarchi about?
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film marks his first collaboration with Ajith Kumar. Inspired by the 1996 Hollywood thriller Breakdown, Vidaamuyarchi follows a husband’s desperate mission to rescue his kidnapped wife in a foreign country.
Cast and crew
Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film features cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by National Award winner N. B. Srikanth, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The ensemble cast includes Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ravi Raghavendra, Jeeva Ravi, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Subramanian.
Despite the leak, Vidaamuyarchi is currently running successfully in theatres worldwide.
