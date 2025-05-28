Every movie releasing in Theatres in June - Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 and more

Housefull 5 ( June 6)

Housefull 5, the fifth instalment of the superhit franchise, is set to hit the theatres in June. The film will bring back Akshay Kumar, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nana Patekar among others. Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise since the first film, which was released in 2010.