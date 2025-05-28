Every movie releasing in Theatres in June - Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 and more

Published: May 28, 2025, 22:55 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 23:32 IST
From Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to Brad Pitt's F1 - here's the list of every movie releasing in theatres in June
1 / 6
Movies to watch in June 2025
The month of June is going to be packed with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. Packed with exciting theatrical release - Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is among of the most-anticipated release of the month along with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and more. Check the list:
2 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Sitaare Zameen Par (June 20)
Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a gap of three-year-long gap with the sequel of the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features Khan as a hot-headed basketball coach, who as a punishment has been assigned to train a team of specially-abled children for the National Basketball Championship.
3 / 6
Housefull 5 ( June 6)
Housefull 5, the fifth instalment of the superhit franchise, is set to hit the theatres in June. The film will bring back Akshay Kumar, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nana Patekar among others. Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise since the first film, which was released in 2010.
4 / 6
Ballerina (June 6)
Directed by Len Wiseman, the movie that will mark Ana de Armas's entry into the brutal world of John Wick is scheduled to release in June. In the movie, Armas is an assassin, who is trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.
5 / 6
Maa (June 27)
Kajol will next be seen in Vishal Furia's Maa. While not much is known about the movie yet, reports suggest that it will revolve around a mother who is protecting her daughter from evil. The movie will feature Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roya and Jitin Gulati in key roles
6 / 6
F1 (June 27)
The highly anticipated Formula 1 film, F1, is coming to the theatres near you. Starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former driver who had to leave his racing career after a horrific accident. Thirty years later, he's approached by his former teammates to save his Formula 1 team.