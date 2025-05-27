Welcome to the wild world of Housefull 5! Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the much-awaited trailer is out now, and it's all things fun and entertaining.

Housefull 5, the fifth instalment of the superhit franchise, brings Akshay Kumar back with an ensemble cast comprising of Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Nana Patekar among others.

Housefull 5 trailer

Headlined by Akshay, the trailer is set on a giant cruise ship and starts with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, stating that a billionaire is celebrating his 100th birthday and will announce his will. However, when he makes the will public, he leaves everything to his son named Jolly. But who is his son? Soon after the announcement, three men named Jolly appear, but who is the real one?

The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir all star in a large ensemble cast on the language film.