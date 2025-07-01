/Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on rumours of divorce with Aishwarya Rai, social media trolls: ‘It's very upsetting'

Abhishek Bachchan has finally reacted on the rumours around his divorce from wife Aishwarya Rai. The once loved couple of Bollywood, dubbed as AbhiAsh, have remained mum around the speculations of their divorce. Now, during a recent interview, Abhishek opened ip about how putting out ‘negative news’ is a new trolling trend.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, co-stars of films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and Guru, tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to their 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.



While speaking to Etimes, Abhishek Bachchan weighed in on the misinformation about him on the internet and why he chooses not to react to it.



"Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to."

He added, "People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling."



Abhishek then shared an anecdote about a certain hurtful comment made by a troll that left his friend, actor Sikandar Kher fuming. On his part, Sikander responded to the hurtful comment directed at Abhishek by publicly posting the actor’s address and challenging the troll to say it to his face.



"It's so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you're hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you?" he recalled.

Challenging online haters to face him in person, Abhishek Bachchan added, “If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that."

Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5 and will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata. Directed by Madhumita, the film also features Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. It will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.