Amitabh Bachchan has recently addressed the ongoing nepotism debate surrounding his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on social media. He responded to a post that called Abhishek an "unnecessary victim" of nepotism.

Big B took to X to comment on a post that mentioned how his son, actor Abhishel Bachchan was 'victim' of nepotism.

Amitabh Bachchan's Response

Reacting to a tweet that praised Abhishek’s diverse filmography, Amitabh wrote, "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father."

I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father https://t.co/PvJXne1eew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

In another post he shared the trailer of Abhishek’s upcoming film Be Happy and praised his acting skills, stating, "Abhishek, you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you, Bhaiyu."

Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu https://t.co/Dl7sbHg8N4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

In another post, he admired Abhishek’s style and grace, calling him "superior .. stunning .. the walk, the grace, and THE STYLE."



This isn't the first time that Amitabh has praised Abhishek. Recently, after Abhishek's film I Want To Talk was released, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to express his thoughts on the film.

A part of the blog read, "Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film…Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say."

Public Reaction

Fans have largely supported Amitabh’s defense of Abhishek, with many praising Abhishek’s humility and talent. One user commented, "He has been unfairly criticized but is an excellent actor, very stylish, and well-mannered."



Another user highlighted Abhishek’s ability to carve out his own identity despite being the son of Bollywood’s biggest star, calling him a "genuine professional and not a nepo kid."



