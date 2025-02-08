Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan left his millions of fans worried with a cryptic note.

On Friday (Feb 7), Bachchan, who is an ardent social media user, shared a cryptic post, leaving everyone concerned.

Taking to X, the Paa actor simply wrote, "Time to go."

T 5281 - time to go .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2025

Soon after the post was shared on the micro-blogging site, his fans started reacting with questions about his well-being and health.

Flooding the actor's feed with comments, one user wrote, "Where are you going?"

Another wrote, ''What happened sir, all okay?''

T 5277 - कुछ चीज़ें रुक नहीं सकती, मेरे लिये - काम !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2025

Some fans speculated that he might be finishing his work, while others wondered if it hinted at his retirement.

Bachchan is very active on social media and continues to share his thoughts on several things across the internet.

Amitabh Bachchan and his passion for work

Bachchan, 82, has again and again proved that age is just a number for him. The actor's work schedule is packed with numerous projects lined up.

A few days ago, he shared a post on X that proved his dedication to work.

Taking to X, he wrote, ''T 5277 - कुछ चीज़ें रुक नहीं सकती, मेरे लिये - काम !! (Some things can never stop, for me it's work).



A few days ago, the actor attended the fifth T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Looking smart in a white hoodie, the legendary actor was seen actively watching the match.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently hosting the new season of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Last year, he earned widespread praise for his performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.