Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the cutest wish for husband Abhishek Bachchan. On Wednesday (Feb 2), Abhishek celebrated his 49th birthday. Marking the special day, his wife Aish shared an adorable childhood picture of the actor.



The special birthday wish comes as a tight slap to the separation rumours that have been doing the rounds for months now.

Aishwarya's wish for husband Abhishek

Making Abhishek's birthday extra special, the 51-year-old actress shared an adorable childhood picture of her actor husband. Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless (sic)."

The black and white picture showed Abhishek in his childhood and in which he can be seen riding a toy car.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Divorce Rumours

The headlines of Aishwarya and Abhishek's speculated separation dominated entire 2024, with reports even suggesting that the couple might be ending their 17-year-long marriage. The gossip intensified after the couple arrived at a high-profile wedding last year separately from the entire Bachchan family, who arrived together.

By the end of 2024, all the rumours were quashed when the couple made a surprise appearance at a wedding, followed by their appearance with each other's family members at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school's annual event. Moreover, the couple also celebrated the New Year together with their daughter.

Despite several rumours, the couple maintained a stoic silence.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in Nov 2011.