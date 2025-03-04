Even as news of their separation refuses to die down, Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a joint appearance at the wedding reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia in Mumbai on Sunday. Several pictures of the couple attending the wedding have surfaced on social media. One photograph shows the couple posing with the newlyweds and their whole family. Another snapshot shows Aishwarya and Abhishek beaming with joy as they talk to Ashutosh. The couple was seen happily interacting with ISKCON’s Harinam Das at the venue as well. Abhishek greeted him with folded hands while Aishwarya stood by his side, smiling warmly.

AbhiAsh in matching outfits

The couple was seen twinning in elegant ivory outfits, exuding sophistication and grace. Aishwarya wore a stunning ivory ethnic suit with golden embroidery, paired with a matching potli bag. She styled her hair open and opted for bold red lips. Abhishek complemented her look in an ivory bandh gala set, showcasing their coordinated style.

More about the event

Ashutosh's son Konark tied the knot with Niyati in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Konark is currently working as an assistant to his father, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders. Konark’s wedding was a star-studded affair with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, and many others in attendance. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also attended the wedding.

In a video that has surfaced from the wedding, Shah Rukh was seen greeting Ashutosh with a hug. The actor also posed with Konark and Niyati at the event. Shah Rukh made a stylish appearance at the event, donning a crisp white shirt paired with a sleek black blazer, matching tie, and trousers and adding a touch of coolness with his sunglasses. Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey also attended the wedding.

Divorce rumours around Abhishek-Aishwarya's marriage

Abhishek and Aishwarya have made several public appearances together in recent months, quashing speculations around an impending divorce. They were also seen together at other events recently, such as a star-studded wedding reception in December and their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration.

Fans were delighted to see the couple together after a long time. One fan club shared the photos, expressing excitement with the caption, “After what felt like forever, we finally get a glimpse of our queen!” Another fan commented, “Finally, after a long time,” while others expressed their admiration for Aishwarya’s timeless charm.