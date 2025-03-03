Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia in Mumbai on Sunday. The festivities began a few days ahead of the Sunday ceremony. While several celebrities attended the wedding reception on Sunday night at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, a video from the sangeet night is doing the rounds of the internet where the filmmaker can be seen stealing the show with his moves.

Ashutosh Gowariker dances to Mitwa

The video features Ashutosh Gowariker dancing on the stage to the hit song Mitwa from his film Lagaan. The video shows a bunch of people escorting Ashutosh on stage and then the filmmaker can be seen dancing perfectly in sync to the song. Lagaan, helmed by Aushtosh Gowariker, starred Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The film fetched an Oscar nomination in the Best International Film category at the Oscars in 2002.



The filmmaker looked dapper in a blue sherwani, and everyone was heard hooting and cheering for him as he grooved on stage.

Internet impressed with Ashutosh's moves

His dance moves not only impressed the guests present at the ceremony but also left fans on social medoa in awe. One of the fans commented, “This is iconic! Too good.” Another commented, “Literally the best.” Another Instagram user wrote, “That’s a huge one.” Another wrote, “He’s so graceful.”

About Konark and Niyati

According to media reports, Konark is currently working as an assistant with his father and is yet to make his Bollywood debut as an actor or director.

His wife, Niyati Kanakia, is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate in Mumbai and the owner of Kanakia Builders. Konark and Niyati's reception was a grand and star-studded affair. Many stars attended the event - from Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan to Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

About Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh is one of Bollywood’s noted filmmakers, popularly known for making award-winning films like Swades, Lagaan, and Jodhaa Akbar. His last venture was the 2019 film Panipat, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The director has not announced a new project since the release of Panipat.