/Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Indian artist to sell out an entire stadium in Sydney

The global domination of Diljit Dosanjh continues. The popular Punjabi actor has created history yet again. Dosanjh has become the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium show in Sydney- marking a massive milestone for Indian artists on a global stage.
Diljit took to the stage on Sunday at a packed stadium. Tickets reportedly were sold out days ahead of the show, some going for as high as $800 each. The stadium was packed with 30,000 ecstatic fans as Diljit belted his hit numbers. Fans waved flags, sang their hearts out and turned the night into an unforgettable spectacle of unity and emotion.
At the concert, a fan and his family recreated Diljit Dosanjh’s iconic Met Gala 2025 look. The fun and sweet tribute caught the crowd's attention and became one of the highlights of the night. Later, Diljit even invited the kids of the family on stage, making the moment more special.
Diljit has recently unveiled his new album Aura, which is already ruling music charts. Tracks like Kufar, a stunning collaboration with Manushi Chhillar, You and Me, a Gen Z anthem that hits right in the feels, Charmer, featuring Sanya Malhotra, among others, are creating waves across the internet.