/Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, India-Pakistan cricket match:' My film was shot earlier, matches happened later'



Diljit Dosanjh has finally broken his silence on the backlash on his movie Sardaar Ji 3 after the horrific Pahalgham terror attack in April. The actor-singer addressed the controversy over his movie after the Pakistan match was played despite boycott calls.

At a recent concert in Malaysia, the actor-singer, who never shies away from speaking his mind, finally spoke about the Sardaar Ji 3 that faced backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

What has Diljit Dosanjh said about the Sardaar Ji controversy?

During his concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dosanjh addressed the backlash over his movie, saying that his film was shot months before the terror attack.

In a viral clip, Dosanjh is paying tribute to the tricolour as he stops his concert and talks about the backlash.

Showing solidarity with the nation, Diljit said in Punjabi, “My film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February when the matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. I stand with my country.''

Referring to the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match that was played despite widespread debate and diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the singer said, ''The matches have happened after the tragedy. There's a lot of difference between this and my film. It was shot earlier, but the matches happened later.”

Hitting back at how the media portrayed his image, the singer said, “The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation.”

"I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I've learnt that from life. So I didn't say anything... There are a lot more things to say, but I don't want to do that,'' Diljit said.

All about Hania Aamir-Sardaar ji 3 controversy?

Diljit and his film faced a huge backlash for casting Pakistani actor Aamir, with several organisations demanding a boycott of the singer.

In India, the movie's release was halted. However, it was released worldwide and was a huge hit. The makers defended Hania's casting, stating she was signed before the terror attack.

Accusing Diljit of hurting sentiments, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), demanded a ban on all future projects of Dosanjh.