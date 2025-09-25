/Untold story | Amitabh Bachchan was almost named ‘Inquilab’ and origin of unique surname

Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan's father once wanted to name him Inquilab? This revelation was made by the legendary actor's younger brother and businessman, Ajitabh Bachchan.

The superstar has previously shared the story of how his iconic surname Bachchan came into being. It was originally his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetic nom de plume. He deliberately rejected his real surname, Srivastava, as a stand against the caste system.

Amitabh Bachchan’s father wanted to name him ‘Inquilab’

In a recent interview with RJ Sachin, Ajitabh spoke about his family’s iconic surname and its origin. He revealed that the late poet was almost named Amitabh, ‘Inquilab', as he was born when people were fighting for India's Independence.

Recalling how “Bachchan” became their father’s pen name, Ajitabh shared that it was given by his mother, Teji Bachchan, who lovingly referred to her husband as Bachchanwa, which means childlike.

''She would call him, ‘Bachchanwa kidhar hai?’ (Where is Bachchan). He liked that and began using it as his writing name,” he shared.

He further revealed that their father was always against the caste system. So, when it came time to enrol Amitabh in school, he officially registered Bachchan as the family surname, creating a new legacy.

Apart from the surname, he also wanted to name the Sholay actor, ''Inquilab.''

Ajitabh continued, “My brother was five years older, and my father wanted to name him Inquilab, because he was struggling for Independence. My name was to be Azad. I was born in Independent India.”

Amitabh thus became the first in the family to officially use the surname Bachchan.

When Amitabh Bachchan shared the story behind his surname

In 2019, Amitabh, who often shares interesting anecdotes through his blog, wrote about the origin of his surname, which had been his father’s pen name as a poet.

Revealing that the caste system was the main reason behind his father’s decision, he wrote:

"Babuji was born in a Kayasth home and a Srivastav. But his temperament was always against the ailment of caste, his nome de plume, his 'takhallus' his pen name he designed as 'BACHCHAN'. Poets writers of great eminence often designed their names with a nom de plume. So 'Bachchan' became my Father's pen name, his poetic nom de plume but it lent credence of its concept later when I was born, on being admitted to my first School, and being asked by the teachers what surname of this boy was to be filled in the admission form my Mother and father had a quick discussion and it was decided that 'Bachchan' would be the family surname," he wrote.