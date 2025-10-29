The drama around Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is far from over. Hawk-eyed fans have noticed that Deepika’s name has been removed from the end credits of the film on the OTT platform. Deepika was one of the three prominent characters in the first film and also featured in the poster of the film along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The move comes weeks after Deepika walked out of the sequel to the film.

As videos and screengrabs of the changed end credits were shared on social media, fans commented in support of Deepika, criticising makers for being ‘petty and unprofessional’.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was released in June 2024 and was a dystopian science fiction film which merged mythology in a futuristic plot. The film was a multi-starrer and featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, along with Deepika Padukone. Several prominent actors played cameo roles in the film. Kalki 2898 AD earned over Rs 10 billion worldwide. The film was poised as the first part of many in the franchise, and the film ended with the message: ‘Kalki Cinematic Universe continues’.

Incidentally, the end credits roll out on a frame featuring Deepika on screen. The film is now streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, but Deepika's name does not appear in the end credits.

A Deepika fan page shared the end credits video on social media and wrote, “OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone’s Name from Credits.”

Fans slam makers of Kalki 2898 AD

The video was soon shared on the subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip, where fans slammed the move. “It’s one thing to have a falling out but this is just downright unprofessional. She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this,” wrote one. Another chuckled, “Well, well, who's unprofessional now?”

Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel

In September, Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, had announced that Deepika was no longer part of the film’s sequel. While one party claimed Deepika was removed, others stated Deepika had walked out of the film.

Reports later claimed the move was due to Deepika’s ‘unprofessional’ demands, including increased remuneration and shorter working hours.

On X, Vyjayanthi Movies issued a statement. “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.

And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

On Tuesday, several fans pointed out that even if there was a fallout between the two parties, erasing her name from the credits was not professional.

One wrote, “Deepika doesn’t even have to do a PR campaign to make them look bad, they do it themselves.” Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “So petty, it only makes DP look better.”

One social media user wondered if the makers would now completely remove Deepika from the film using artificial intelligence. “Next step, what? Replace her face with someone else using AI? I won't be surprised! Now they are stretching this too much,” they posed the question.

Technical glitch or correction later?

While a video on Reddit shows Deepika Padukone's name missing from the credits, a quick check done by WION on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video shows Deepika name appearing in the end credits. The official X handle of the movie also features the actress's name.

Was the missing name a mere glitch or an actual oversight that was later corrected?

Deepika's future projects

Earlier this year, Deepika also quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over the demand for an 8-hour shift as she is now a mother to a one-year-old daughter, Dua.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in King opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Deepika also has a film with Atlee opposite Allu Arjun.