/World Stroke Day 2025: Remembering famous celebrities who lost their life due to cardiac arrest

As people observe World Stroke Day 2025 toady, let's remember some famous personalities who lost their lives due to stroke and take an initiative to spread awareness of the disease.
Observed on October 29 every year, World Stroke Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the fatal disease. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), approximately 80% of strokes can be prevented if diagnosed early and medically treated on time. It is vital to recognise symptoms such as facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty that can save a life. On World Stroke Day 2025, let's take a look at celebrities who lost their life due to heart stroke.
Pop legend Michael Jackson died at the age of 58 in 2009. Though most people believe his cause of death was a drug overdose, reports state he lost his life due to cardiac arrest. The King of Pop was found with almost no pulse in his room by his personal physician, and despite CPR, he failed to revive him before his death.
Popular as the Kaanta Laga girl, the 42-year-old Shefali died on June 27, 2025. As per reports, she suffered cardiac arrest. It is said that the actress was fasting for a religious pooja and had taken anti-ageing drugs on an empty stomach. She was known to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and her loss was mourned across the country.
A Hollywood diva, who was also a singer and voice artist, along with being an actress, died just at the age of 32 from cardiac arrest. Though the cause of the cardiac arrest remains a mystery, it is believed that she had an undetected heart condition, type 2 diabetes, or thyroid issue. As per reports, she was found collapsed by her mother in the shower and was immediately taken to the hospital after emergency services arrived. However, the doctor announced her death shortly after arrival.
Satish Kaushik was a renowned actor, director, and writer who played memorable roles in movies like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Saajan Chale Sasural. The 66-year-old Bollywood veteran died on March 9, 2023, leaving the fans and the Bollywood industry mourning.
A highly acclaimed actor, renowned for his role as Superman, died at the age of 52 in October 2004. He was paralyzed from the neck down after a horse-riding accident and suffered a fatal stroke due to years of restricted mobility caused by severe infection and other complications. The actor, director, producer, and activist fell into a coma and never returned out of it.
A popular face on Indian television, Sidharth Shukla was also the winner of Bigg Boss 13. At the age of 40, the actor died due to a heart attack, and just like Shefali Jariwala, he was also health-conscious. The death of the Balika Vadhu actor was a shock to the fans.
Popularly known as KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath was among the best playback singers in India. Unfortunately, he collapsed after a live concert in Kolkata and was immediately taken to the hospital. However, he was declared dead shortly after reaching the hospital. As per reports, the cause of death of the 53-year-old singer was a heart attack.