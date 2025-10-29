/World Stroke Day 2025: Remembering famous celebrities who lost their life due to cardiac arrest

A Hollywood diva, who was also a singer and voice artist, along with being an actress, died just at the age of 32 from cardiac arrest. Though the cause of the cardiac arrest remains a mystery, it is believed that she had an undetected heart condition, type 2 diabetes, or thyroid issue. As per reports, she was found collapsed by her mother in the shower and was immediately taken to the hospital after emergency services arrived. However, the doctor announced her death shortly after arrival.

