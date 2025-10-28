What's happening in Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone in confusion, especially after the eviction of Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali, which has shocked the audience.

The two strong contestants were known for their impressive performances in the house.

Post his exit from the show, Baseer has been speaking about his elimination, and his recent revelation about Bigg Boss guiding Amaal Mallik has left netizens angry, with many accusing the makers of being biased towards the Bollywood composer.

Is Bigg Boss biased for Amaal Mallik?

Baseer Ali has been opening up about his time in the Bigg Boss house and has made a stunning revelation about Amaal Mallik's experience in the show. According to Baseer, Amaal was deeply affected after his father, composer Daboo Malik, visited the show and had an emotional moment with him.

Baseer claimed that Bigg Boss personally called Amaal to the confession room and advised him to find someone in the house who could help him control his behaviour in difficult situations.

Speaking to Zoom, Baseer said,''There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way.''

''Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, ‘Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name,’” he said.

Netizens on Baseer Ali's eviction, and Amaal Mallik's favouritism.

The clip from the interview went viral, and netizens began accusing Bigg Boss of being biased towards Amaal. One user commented,''Biased BB as usual. Whitewashing kam nahi thi coaching bhi chal raha hai.''

Another user commented,''Wow this is big. First concrete evidence that the makers are favoring Amaal. Nobody is ever given this kind of guidance like wtf? Its the contestants' jobs to improve their gameplay and control their anger. This is ridiculous.''

However, some Reddit users defended the show, claiming that this is a common practice in Bigg Boss. One user claimed that conversations have been shown almost all the time to everyone.

Another user commented,''You’re wrong. The conversations have been shown almost all the time for anyone who went to the confession room for therapy. Stop supporting this post.''

Earlier, Salman Khan, the host of the show, was accused of being biased towards Amaal.

Baseer Ali talks about eviction from Bigg Boss 19 house, says ‘I was too much for the show’

Baseer's eviction from the show has shocked every fan of Bigg Boss, and speaking about his exit, the model-turned-reality TV star stated that he was expecting to be one of the finalists.

“Sure (smiles). I was expecting myself to at least land up in the finale… Top 5, Top 6. It was clear that they were never going to let me win,'' he said.

He added that he was “too much for the show.”